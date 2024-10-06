ECJ Ruling: Spain and France reaffirm commitment to the partnership between EU and Morocco



Accra: Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has stressed his country’s respect for the judgement of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) concerning the agricultural and fisheries agreements between the EU and Morocco.

Albares stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between the EU and Morocco for both parties, as well as the ‘benefits’ it has brought to the fisheries and agriculture sectors.

He defended the ‘strategic partnership’ with the Kingdom of Morocco and the will to maintain it.

The Spanish top diplomat underlined his country’s commitment to a stable relationship with the Kingdom, asserting that the Spanish government will continue to ‘work with the European Union and Morocco to preserve and further develop this privileged relationship.’

France also reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to its exceptional partnership with Morocco and its determination to further deepening it, following the rulings of the EU Court of Justice (ECJ) on the fisheries and agricultural agreements betwe

en the EU and Morocco.

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs stressed in a press release that the relationship between the European Union and Morocco is of strategic importance.

France, which ‘takes note’ of the three rulings handed down on Friday by the European Court of Justice, said it would continue to work with its European partners to strengthen their exchanges, particularly economic ones, and to preserve the achievements of the partnership, in compliance with international law, the same source said.

As the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron wrote to HM King Mohammed VI on Morocco’s Throne Day, France remains particularly determined to support Morocco’s efforts to promote the economic and social development of the Sahara for the benefit of the local populations, the Ministry adds.

For its part, Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, reiterated its constant position in favour of strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and the Kingdom o

f Morocco, stating that this is ‘in our common interest.’

‘We will continue to work to serve these interests by strengthening ties and expanding cooperation with Morocco into new areas,’ said the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in a statement, adding that Budapest is closely studying the ECJ ruling regarding the EU-Morocco fishing and agricultural agreements.

Source: Ghana News Agency