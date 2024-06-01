Effutu registers 4,659 applicants in limited voter registration exercise



The Effutu office of the Electoral Commission (EC), at the close of the limited registration exercise on Wednesday, May 29, registered 4,659 eligible voters in the area.

They comprise 2,369 males and 2,290 females.

The office also recorded 31 challenged cases on the basis of eligibility of their residence status in the Effutu Municipality.

Mr Rufai Sabtiwu, the Returning Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Winneba that the figure registered exceeded the targetted 3,000.

He said aside few misunderstandings and confusion outside the office, which was intervened by the police, the exercise was successful.

Mr Sabtiwu appealed to political parties and all stakeholders to continue contributing their quota by sensitising the people on the need for a peaceful and successful exercise.

Source: Ghana News Agency