PNC Secretary urges unity among MPs in Bono for development



Mr Abdul Samad Nurudeen, the Bono Regional Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has appealed to the Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region to bury their political differences and seek the holistic development of the region.

He said the MPs must unite, irrespective of their political inclinations, if the development of the Bono Region would progress.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani at the weekend, Mr Nurudeen said with togetherness and a formidable front, the MPs could lobby and push the development of the region to the next level.

‘Our MPs need collective efforts to advance the development agenda of our region,’ Mr Nurudeen said on the sidelines of a dialogue on challenges confronting the cashew sector, held at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Cashew Watch Ghana, a civil society organisation, with support from the Star Ghana Foundation, organised the dialogue, which sought to identify and tackle challenges and bottlenecks confronting the growth and development of the

e cashew sector, attended by civil society organisations and cashew farmers and buyers.

He noted that the Bono Region was still lagging in development because of the lack of unity among the MPs, saying the situation whereby ‘our MPs prioritise the growth and development of their constituencies and political parties does not augur well for the holistic development of the region.’

‘In fact, our parliamentarians are not united. They seek for their parochial and party interest at the expense of the development of our region.’

As the hub of cashew production, the 12 MPs in the region must have a common voice and work together to tackle the challenges in the sector proactively, supporting cashew farmers to add value to their products, Mr Nurudeen said.

He said the cashew sector had huge economic potential and could also create thousands of jobs to address the teeming youth unemployment in the region.

Describing the dialogue as essential for the growth of the cashew sector,

he commended the organisers for the programme and asked them to organize such meetings periodically, to be abreast of the concerns of cashew farmers.

