

Meru: The Elawnet Foundation, through its flagship Treeconomy Programme, has established an Eco-Hub and Headquarters at the Kiamweri Model Village in Meru County. The center aims to serve as a national Treeconomy Demonstration and Capacity Building Hub, aligning with Kenya’s Vision 2030 Medium Term Plan IV (MTP IV), Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and Short-term Development Goals (SDGs). It is expected to play a pivotal role in the implementation of the 15 Billion Tree Growing Programme and the Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy.





According to Kenya News Agency, the Foundation’s patron, Lawrence Muthamia, addressed journalists during the launch, highlighting the four days of intensive field programs that led to the establishment of the Eco-School Tree Nursery under the Treeconomy Framework’s three key eco-pillars. Muthamia emphasized their focus on the “One Tree, One Life” initiative, which promotes household and institutional tree growing for food security, income, and climate resilience.





The Foundation is also engaging in the HoPE (Hope Pillar Engagement), faith-based and community-led ecosystem restoration initiatives, and the AfroForest Tree Alliance, which integrates agroforestry and indigenous knowledge for sustainable land use and green economy value chains.





Additionally, the Elawnet Foundation has operationalized its Media House, setting the stage for the launch of the Foundation and Consortium TV. This integrated media platform aims to enhance environmental awareness, policy advocacy, youth engagement, and global collaboration for sustainability and climate action.





Muthamia further stated that the Eco-Hub will function as the strategic and operational headquarters for the Elawnet Foundation and Consortium, positioning it as the national coordination agency for the Treeconomy Programme. The Hub will integrate training, innovation, digital Monitoring Reporting and Verification (MRV) systems, and blended finance approaches to scale up ecosystem restoration and green jobs creation.





The Foundation’s strategic alignment includes Kenya Vision 2030 MTP IV flagship on environment, education, and economic transformation, BETA, empowering grassroots, youth, and women, SDGs 13, 15, 4, and 17 on climate action, life on land, quality education, and partnerships, as well as the 15 Billion Tree Growing Campaign, AFR100, Bonn Challenge, Paris Agreement, and Agenda 2063 regional and global restoration and climate commitments.





Muthamia described the Elawnet Foundation Eco-Hub and the Kiamweri Model Village as a living laboratory for community-driven sustainable development of Kenya’s environmental and economic transformation.

