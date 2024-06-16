

Rachuonyo east: Rachuonyo East sub county deputy county commissioner (DCC) Job Kemey has called for unity among all head of departments for easier coordination and delivery of services to the people. Kemey emphasized that service delivery to the citizenry is only effective when all government officials work together in harmony. “We all depend on one another to deliver on our mandate to the people,” he stated.





According to Kenya News Agency, the DCC made these remarks during a service delivery meeting that included local heads of department from both the national and county government. He praised the cordial relationship between the two entities, highlighting the importance of cooperation for effective governance.





Kemey acknowledged the significant role chiefs and their assistants play nationwide, particularly in mobilization and sensitization on key government development initiatives. He encouraged these administrators to intensify their efforts as the government rolls out various initiatives under the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).





In addition, the DCC urged departmental heads to work closely with local elected leaders to accelerate development in the area. He noted that such collaborative efforts are crucial for achieving 100 per cent transition of learners into schools and addressing issues like Gender-Based Violence (GBV) within the community.

