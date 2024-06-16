

Tharaka nithi: Tharaka Nithi County received a major development boost, following the official launch of the tarmacking of the Kaanwa-Chuka-Technical-Kamutiria Road, a transformative infrastructural project aimed at improving connectivity, trade, and access to education in the region.





According to Kenya News Agency, the event, held at Kaanwa Market, brought together senior National and County leaders, who pledged continued support for infrastructure, education, energy, and economic empowerment initiatives across the County. National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, who officiated the event, emphasized the government’s resolve to accelerate regional development.





‘The Kenya Kwanza Administration is focused on tangible, people-centered growth. In addition to road projects, President William Ruto has allocated Sh588 million for the construction of modern markets in Tharaka Nithi, and a further Sh2.2 billion to support university and college infrastructure in this region,’ said Ichung’wah. He assured residents of improved access to electricity through the Last Mile Connectivity Program, noting that every household in the County would soon be connected to power.





Principal Secretary (PS) for the State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries, Betsy Muthoni Njagi, who also attended the event, lauded the ongoing development in the county and other parts of the country, calling for collective leadership in driving the national socio-economic transformation agenda. ‘Development must reflect the priorities of our people. We must continue investing in infrastructure, technical training, and grassroots empowerment,’ said PS Njagi.





Igambang’ombe Member of Parliament (MP), Patrick Munene, who led the road initiative, said the new tarmac road would open up the region to trade, ease transportation, and increase economic activity. ‘This road will serve farmers, traders, and students. Our next goal is to have Chuka Technical Training Institute, elevated to a national polytechnic,’ said Mr. Munene. He also called on the Majority Leader to present to the President Kaanwa’s request for a modern, government-supported market in the area.





Munene, who has championed multiple development initiatives in his constituency, including school upgrades, bursaries, and electrification projects, affirmed his commitment to ensuring no ward is left behind by development wagon. Marian Ward Member of the County Assembly (MCA) Anita Karimi, who hosted the event, underscored the importance of empowering women groups through financial inclusion. ‘Table banking is transforming lives in our villages. We must support women to grow their businesses, support their families, and uplift the community,’ she said.





The event also featured the empowerment of women groups from Marian Ward, who were supported to strengthen their savings and lending schemes, aimed at fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship. Hundreds of residents turned up for the event, praising the government’s continued investment in the County and expressing optimism about the region’s future under the current development agenda.

