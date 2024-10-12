Election 2024: EC releases list of polling stations



The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the list of polling stations for the December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Samuel Tetteh, Deputy Chairman of the EC in Charge of Operations, said there would be a total of 40,647 main polling stations, with 328 dedicated for special voting.

Earlier, on Wednesday, October 9, the Electoral Commission also announced the printing of notices of poll and ballot papers in a statement.

The announcement was met with strong opposition, particularly from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which resulted in a meeting with political parties on Thursday, October 10.

The NDC demanded ballot statistics ahead of the printing process during the meeting on Thursday.

The EC in a statement on Friday, October 11, clarified that the information was for the printing of the notice of poll for the presidential and parliamentary elections and not ballot papers.

Source: Ghana News Agency