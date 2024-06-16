

Malava: The government is implementing development programmes to meet the current pressing needs while addressing the long-term needs of the citizenry across the country. Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) Opiyo Wandayi said the Government has designed development programmes that address the unique and diverse populations. He emphasized that there is no region or part of the country that is being excluded on any basis in terms of development.





According to Kenya News Agency, Wandayi stated, “Development projects are being done equally because the plan of President William Ruto is that there is no place in the country that will be left behind in terms of development; we are awakening every area of this country with ongoing developments.” Speaking during the launch of rural electrification projects at Sababe and Mache B Villages in Malava Sub County on Friday, the CS welcomed criticism as a responsive government, which he said should be done within the confines of the law in order to protect lives and properties and minimise derailing the gains the country has achieved.





The Electrification programme is being done by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) in collaboration with the Kenya Power (KP) to light up rural communities. Through the programme, REREC will connect 95 homesteads at Mache B village and 50 homesteads at Sababe Village to the National Grid. Wandayi noted that the government has allocated enough funds in this financial year to continue electrifying rural households in Kakamega County.





He further mentioned that during the last financial year, the government spent Sh 2.9 billion on the electrification programme in Kakamega County and Sh 357 million for the programme in Malava Sub County. The CS instructed the concerned officials in the Ministry to ensure that households which have been left out of the programme are connected to power.





Additionally, the government is planning to erect high-mast floodlights at Chegulo and Ingavira Markets in the next few weeks to open up the areas to 24-hour business. ‘We also have plans to extend power lines to Ihanyi, Lusumu, Luasi and also Shitirira, where we shall put a big transformer to serve the surrounding areas,’ CS Wandayi disclosed.





He assured the communities that the Government will ensure all the projects started are completed, including those that are in the pipeline. ‘We will ensure the projects we have started are completed, including those we shall launch later,’ he noted.





Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa committed to set aside Sh30 million to ensure more households are connected to power in the county. He urged REREC to also match the fund that the county will set aside, assuring communities that the county government is working closely with the National government to improve their lives.





The two leaders also criticized the opposition for a lack of an agenda for the people of this country, accusing them of seeking power without a clear vision for Kenya. Governor Barasa warned the opposition against disrupting activities, creating tension, and fear among people in Kakamega, stating that the County Government will not allow the region to become a political playing field, as this will derail development.

