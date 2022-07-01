Ethiopia: International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia should investigate all atrocities

Amnesty International welcomes the establishment of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia and their briefing to the Council. Since the outbreak of the conflict in Tigray in November 2020 that subsequently spread to neighboring regions, Amnesty International has documented grave human rights violations that amount to war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity. There is an urgent need to investigate the full extent of the atrocities committed by all parties.

A communications blackout and restrictions on physical access for independent observers to areas affected by the conflict have severely inhibited documentation of human rights abuses.

Source: Amnesty International