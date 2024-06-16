

Dissin: With just days to go before the traditional August 15 celebration, preparations are well underway in Dissin, a commune in southwestern Burkina Faso that is distinguished by its unique way of celebrating the Feast of the Assumption, dedicated to the Virgin Mary’s ascension into Heaven. In churches, maquis, and cultural sites, everyone is working hard to ensure a memorable event.





According to Burkina Information Agency, at the Catholic Church of Sainte-Th©r¨se de l’Enfant-J©sus, the faithful have been immersed in a novena of prayer since August 6, which will continue until August 14. Father Th©otime Marie Kpi¨l¨ Somda, vicar and representative of the priest on leave, mentioned that rehearsals for the solemn mass began on Sunday, August 10.





On August 13, two conferences will enrich the program: the first will cover credit opportunities and self-help for women; the second will focus on the Virgin Mary. A torchlight procession from Pierre Koula Square to the parish church on August 14 will mark the end of the preparatory activities for the celebration.





In the choir, Zagu¨ Bernardin Somda, a chorister, explains: “We have song and dance rehearsals from August 11 to 13, in addition to our participation in the novena.”





In town, shopkeepers and maquis owners are preparing to welcome the crowds. At the “Causette Choco,” the owner assures that there are plenty of drinks and mentions a dance competition for children and traditional music for parents.





Cultural activities are not left out. Since August 10, Bar 3B (Bar Baa-Boul©) has served as the headquarters for the Dagara Culture Festival (Fescuda), led by Serge Dabir©, alias Escom, and coordinated by Kevin Meda. The festival’s events began on August 11, promising a week full of shows.





In addition to Fescuda, the Southwest Talent Festival (Festaso), promoted by the Som© brothers, is also taking place. The program includes a training workshop on drawing, decorating, and Koko-donda making, as well as a youth musical competition themed “Peace in Faso.” Nathana«l Som©, one of the Festaso organizers, discussed their plans to engage with budding artists and discuss entrepreneurship with them after welcoming participants on August 14.





At the rock art site, the atmosphere is equally creative. Teacher-artist Tioy©, representing “Si© d©cor,” installed a gigantic WELCOME sign nearly 50 meters high. Gendarme Wendyame Abdoul Rasma Ou©draogo showcased his talent by painting a fish on a rock.





Local women, to whom this festival is also dedicated, are planning a shopping street decorated with local dishes and potential performances by artists.





In Dissin, preparations are in full swing for August 15, 2025, to once again be a unique celebration combining religious fervor, cultural entertainment, and community outreach. The only unknown remains the rain, which ultimately becomes one of the Assumption’s guests.

