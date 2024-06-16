

Houet: Significant progress has been made on the construction of a 15,000-seat stadium in L©guema, Bobo-Dioulasso, with the project reaching a completion rate of 50.24% as of July 31, 2025. The development complies with CAF and FIFA standards, as noted by Alexandre Yougbar©, the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Sports, on Saturday.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the foundation work is complete, metal structures are being assembled, and the installation of prefabricated stands has commenced. Deliveries of certain components from Turkey are ongoing, and the stadium, classified as category 3, is expected to be completed by April 2026.





The stadium project is part of the Presidential Initiative for the Next Generation and the Sports Elite (IP-RELIS). It aims to equip all 17 regions with modern sports facilities to support the identification, training, and development of young athletes, while simultaneously creating economic opportunities for young people involved in the infrastructure’s construction.

