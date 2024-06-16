

Ouagadougou: The parliaments of the AES countries commenced their inaugural meeting of parliamentarians and experts from the Confederation of Sahel States in Ouagadougou on Monday, August 11, 2025. Over a span of five days, representatives from the three countries will engage in drafting the texts that will govern their confederal sessions, as reported by the ALT.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the opening ceremony of the proceedings was presided over by the 4th Vice-President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly (ALT) of Burkina Faso, Honorable Daouda Diallo. He was joined by the 5th Vice-President of the National Transitional Council of the Republic of Mali, Raky Talla Diarra, and the 2nd Vice-President of the Consultative Council for the Refoundation of the Republic of Niger, Inoussa Nomao.





The meeting, which gathers delegations from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, marks a significant milestone in implementing the Treaty that established the Confederation, signed on July 6, 2024. It is intended to lay the groundwork for the future organization of the confederal sessions of the AES Parliaments. The primary goal is to create a democratic framework for consultation, legislative harmonization, and monitoring of confederal actions.





Scheduled to run from August 11-15, the meeting will concentrate on defining the terms and conditions for appointing representatives, their responsibilities, the duration of sessions, and their frequency. An additional protocol and internal regulations are anticipated to be finalized by the conclusion of this meeting.

