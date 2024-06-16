

Sandbondtenga: The patriotic immersion coordinator, Captain Boris Taram, welcomed young high school graduates this Monday at the Kaya parade square as part of the compulsory patriotic immersion 2025. The young graduates arrived laden with beds, cutlery, and plants of their choice. There were 1,518 young girls and boys holding the baccalaureate, 2025 session in the province of Sandbondtenga, who presented themselves early in the morning of Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Kaya parade square.





According to Burkina Information Agency, they responded to the call of the President of Faso as part of the compulsory patriotic immersion, a flagship program of the Presidential Initiative for Quality Education for All (IPEQ). This strong mobilization of young high school graduates, giving rise to the launch of a month of civic training and national commitment, was used by the supervisors to distribute them across three training sites.





For one month, they will be supervised by multidisciplinary teams made up of teachers, civic trainers, and elements of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS). Giving the first instructions, the immersion coordinator, Captain Boris Taram, reiterated the importance of rigor and civic spirit throughout this program. “This immersion is a school of citizenship, not a militarization of the school,” reassured the provincial director of secondary education of Sandbondtenga, Hamad© TINTO.





The young people, visibly curious and enthusiastic, showed a deep commitment to this national cause. “It’s a collective adventure, a moment to better understand our role in society,” said one of them, who expressed eagerness to discover and learn. Parents also accompanied their children to the start of the new school year. While welcoming this initiative with caution, they nonetheless expressed great hope for their children. “We hope that our children will come back transformed, more responsible, and aware of their role,” confided a mother accompanying her child, OUEDRAOGO/LALLOGO Agathe.





According to another parent, Sawadogo Brahima, “this initiative combines the useful with the pleasant. A training enriched by concrete civic education.” Already, the education authorities present on site have welcomed the enthusiasm of the province’s youth, ready to serve their country, in a spirit of solidarity and patriotism.

