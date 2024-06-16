

Niamey: The Minister of Health of Niger visited NIPHAR, LANSPEX, and ONPPC, three state structures that collaborate closely to strengthen the pharmaceutical autonomy of Niger.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industries Structure (NIPHAR), established on February 7, 2025, is tasked with the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medicines and medical devices. The National Office of Pharmaceutical and Chemical Products (ONPPC) manages the acquisition and distribution of essential medicines and medical consumables across the country. Meanwhile, the National Public Health and Expertise Laboratory (LANSPEX) ensures the analysis and quality control of all health products circulating in Niger.





With the combined efforts of these three entities, Niger has successfully commenced local production of glucose and saline serums, which are vital for hospital care.

