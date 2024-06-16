

Kakuma: A section of farmers meeting in Kakuma has urged the Turkana County government to enhance efficiency in farm operations by adopting modern agricultural technologies to mechanize large parcels of land. This initiative aims to bolster food security in the county.





According to Kenya News Agency, the farmers, hailing from Kakuma, Kalobeyei, Letea, and Lopur, emphasized the need for climate-smart technologies such as drip, flood-based, and sprinkle irrigation models. These technologies are deemed highly suitable for the dry land farming practices prevalent in Turkana. The discussions took place during a public engagement forum on the proposed Turkana County Agriculture Policy 2025.





The farmers highlighted that farm mechanization could significantly boost agricultural production and productivity. This would be achieved through timely operations, efficient input application, and the conservation of soil and water resources. They further noted that mechanization could enhance income returns, enabling farmers to invest in livestock or other ventures, thus diversifying agriculture and income sources. The approach would also help reduce farm losses and increase cropping intensity.





The forum follows a recent consultation by the Agriculture technical team, which sought public input from farmers involved in various irrigation schemes in Turkwel, Loima sub-county. Participant Imo Moru from Oropoi echoed the sentiments, advocating for mechanization to facilitate large-scale crop farming, thereby ensuring household-level food security.





Kakuma Ward Administrator Hosea Ameripus questioned whether the draft policy would support significant investments in major food hubs at Morulem, Turkwell, Katilu, and Napuu irrigation schemes. He also stressed the importance of industrial crop farming, suggesting crops like sweet potatoes, groundnuts, cotton, and dragon fruits for different regions of Turkana.





Participants recommended that the policy should focus on capacity building for the youth through extension services. Given research indicating a disinterest in farming among young people compared to older farmers, enhancing youth engagement in agriculture could leverage their energy and potential.





Isaac Muoki from World Vision Kenya emphasized the necessity for the draft policy to address social behavior change communication as a key issue, suggesting that changing mindsets could integrate pastoralism with farming. Meanwhile, Nawontos farmer Hellen Amiiny called for the establishment of Tarach dam to enhance agriculture along the Tarach river and surrounding areas.





Ezekiel Dida, area Manager for Sapcone, stressed the importance of civic education and farmer training. Daniel Ekal from Plan International highlighted the need for safeguards and the No Harm Policy to protect the local community from exploitative practices, advocating for standards in farm input supply and regulation.





Richard Lokoyan, Director of Irrigation and Land Reclamation, praised the collaborative efforts of partners in supporting government initiatives and called for continued cooperation in impactful projects. Liz Ogutu, Team Lead from the Alliance of Bioversity-CIAT, assured support in the policy review process and in aligning community and stakeholder feedback with government plans.





The event also saw the participation of key figures including Ekal Lokuruka, Amos Esilan, Emmanuel Esau, Dorcas Ejore, and a technical team from the Department of Agriculture.

