

Ouagadougou: The Burkinabe Football Federation (FBF) has officially validated the diplomas of 30 new coaches who have achieved the CAF C license qualification. This development was confirmed last Wednesday in Ouagadougou, as reported by the Burkinabe football umbrella organization.

According to Burkina Information Agency, these coaches hail from various regions across Burkina Faso and have completed the required modules for this level of training. The FBF stated that these individuals, who previously held a D-level degree, have successfully completed the two compulsory modules necessary for the C license.

The Burkinabe football governing body announced that these newly certified coaches are now authorized by CAF to supervise and manage youth teams, including Minimes, Cadettes, and Juniors, within Burkina Faso. This marks a significant step in enhancing the technical expertise available for youth football in the country.

At the closing ceremony of the training on Wednesday, FBF President Oumarou Sawadogo ex

pressed his satisfaction with the certification of the new coaches. He highlighted the importance of this development in bolstering the pool of technical talent in Burkina Faso’s football landscape.

National Technical Director Pascal Yougbaré remarked on the dedication displayed by the coaches during their training, noting that this group was particularly noteworthy for its commitment to the program.