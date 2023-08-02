Before the arrival of the former Indomitable Lion’s Captain Samuel Eto’o on December 11 2021 at the helm of the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, the body had been rocked by multiple judicial battles. That was the case from the time of Iya Mohammed in the years 2000, through the normalization committee of Joseph Owona in 2013, to Tombi A Roko Sidiki in 2015 to the normalization committee of Dieudonne Happi in 2017, and then to Eto’o’s predecessor, Seidou Mbombo Njoya from 2018-2021.

When Eto’o took the reigns, many predicted the end of judicial battles that had been killing Cameroon’s football on the field. Contrary to what many predicted, Eto’o’s government has failed to keep the federation out of courts.

Here are some judicial battles that have featured since Eto’o took office:

April 14, 2022

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) confirms the agreement between FECAFOOT and Maboang Kessack who had been pointing out some irregularities in the previous FECAFOOT electoral process.

May 26, 2022

CAS rejects FECAFOOT’S appeal in the case opposing them to Astres of Douala who were unjustly relegated by the Professional Football League in 2019. FECAFOOT is asked to pay the sum of FCFA 80 million to the Douala based club for compensation.

June 9, 2022

Some members of the 2009 General Assembly agree to withdraw their complaints from the CAS in favor of Samuel Eto’o but others do not.

August 23, 2022

CAS confirms the deal between members of the 2009 General Assembly and Samuel Eto’o, meaning his is the legal president.

Source: Cameroon News Agency