Fecafoot gate: CAF begins investigating Samuel Eto’oo

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has said the body is investigating allegations against the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, former player, Samuel Eto’o Fils.

The Fecafoot president has recently been criticized by some football stakeholders for an alleged role in match-fixing involving a second-division club that gained promotion to the first division( Elite One)

“CAF has received written statements from several Cameroonian football stakeholders to look into and investigate certain alleged improper conduct by Mr. Samuel Eto’o who is President of the Fédération Camerounaise de Football (“FECAFOOT”).” a press statement read.

While reminding stakeholders that Samuel Eto’o Fils is not guilty until proven so, the African football federation, noted that it will not comment on the matter until findings have been concluded.

Source: Cameroon News Agency