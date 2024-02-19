Fight against separatist-imposed Monday Lockdown: New Fako SDO gives fresh orders

The newly installed Senior Divisional Officer for the Fako Division in the South West Region, Viang Mekala has taken over from the former SDO, Mr Chaibou, the fight against the separatist-imposed Monday Lockdown.

In a communique addressing the ghost town Mondays, attributed to separatist fighters known as Ambazonians, the Senior Divisional Officer has voiced concerns over the lack of productivity on Mondays.

Quoting his statement, he stated, ‘In the southwest region of Cameroon, Mondays have been enforced as a ghost town day by separatist fighters known as Ambazonians. This has resulted in a reluctance to work on Mondays, as individuals adhere to the enforced lockdown.’

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining normalcy and productivity, he reiterated, ‘Monday is a working day, thus all Offices and Services have to be open to the Public from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm.’

Furthermore, he urged citizens to prioritize their professional responsibilities, stating, ‘Leisure and outdoor activities should be taken to the

weekends and any leisure activities on Mondays will not be tolerated.’

His predecessor, Mr. Chaibou, had also implemented measures to tackle the Monday Lockdown before being transferred to another Division in the South Region.

Mr. Chaibou often organized meetings with regional and local authorities to address the issue, resulting in the closure of shops owned by individuals who respected the Monday ghost town.

Despite efforts to enforce the working day norm, a series of attacks have been perpetrated by separatists on civilians for disrespecting the Monday ghost town. The most recent attack tragically claimed the life of a man who had already lost his wife to another separatist attack.

Since its inception on January 9, 2017, the enforcement of ghost towns has become a weekly schedule, imposed by Ambazonians every Monday in the North and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency