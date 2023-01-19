General 

Foreign Minister receives IOM MENA Regional Director

Manama, Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani today received Regional Director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for North Africa and the Middle East, Othman Belbeisi..

The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and ways of consolidating partnership with the United National and its agencies. .

The meeting was attended by the Acting Head of Organisations Section at the Foreign Ministry Hamad Waheed Sayyar.

Source: Bahrain News Agency

