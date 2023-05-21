Former President Mahama thanks God after winning NDC primary

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama Sunday joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Church to thank God for winning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Primaries.

Mr Mahama and his family, clad in all white, were accompanied by Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeman, the 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, a former National Chairman of the NDC, and other Party stalwart.

Addressing the congregation, the Former President said it was important to ‘always give thanks to God in whatever you do as well as wherever you go’.

‘The Good Lord tells us that in all things, we should give thanks to Him. In adversity, we should give thanks, in opportunity we should give thanks,’ he added.

The Former President said: ‘The Bible says my thoughts are not your thoughts and your ways are not my ways. So, sometimes it’s difficult to understand His ways and His thoughts because in 2016, we did a very good job in terms of uplifting this country but we lost the election but still we gave thanks to the Lord.’

He thanked his opponents in the presidential primaries, saying the contest compelled him to tour all the constituencies, which afforded him the opportunity to appreciate challenges in all sectors of the economy.

The NDC Flagbearer also thanked the Assemblies of God Church for the love and prayers for him, his family and the Party.

‘I want to thank my Church, the Assemblies of God Church, for the prayers and support from the Head pastor to the members…’

Mr Mahama expressed appreciation to members of the NDC for the overwhelming endorsement and pledged to work hard for the betterment of all Ghanaians should he be elected President in 2024.

Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, and Rev. Benjamin Tettey, Headpastor of Ringway Assemblies of God, led the congregation to pray for the family of the Former President and the citizenry.

Rev. Tettey said thanksgiving opened doors for greater opportunities and urged the congregation not to take thanksgiving for granted.

Source: Ghana News Agency