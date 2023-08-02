Prestige Victoire Kamdem was found dead in a man’s room in Foumbot in the Noun division of the West region, with several stitches on her abdomen.

The primary suspect, Daniel Chamba Nyahke who usurped the title of surgeon says she came to him with a desire to suck out excess fats from her abdomen months back in Baham in the Upper Plateau of the West region:

“When we met in a health center in Baham, she told me she wasn’t comfortable with her body and needed to reduce fat to get a better silhouette.”

Both parties travelled to Foumbot for the surgery which was unsuccessful.

The aggrieved family of late Kamdem say she had not disclosed her intentions to them but had been uncomfortable with her body for a while. “Some weeks ago, my daughter told me she had seen a friend who told her she was seeing a Doctor to help cleanse acne from her face. Prestige followed that friend because she too had acne… I didn’t know it will get this far,” the deceased Kamdem’s mother lamented.

“I had seen her with stitches and in poor shape and when I asked what happened to her, she told she was knocked down by a motorcycle. I had no idea she had a liposuction procedure done,” another relative explained.

First findings from the Foumbot gendarmerie brigade indicate the suspect Daniel Chamba has no medical license.

The suspected medical practitioner is in detention while the corpse of Kamdem has been deposited at the Bafoussam regional hospital morgue.

Source: Cameroon News Agency