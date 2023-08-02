

Kasoa?will?come to a standstill when the second edition of the OOFROAD Festival comes off on the?Kasoa?Nyanyano-Adade?High Street.?

The event scheduled for?Saturday,?December?23,?and?Sunday,?24 is?expected to draw thousands of fans in and around?Kasoa?and the Central Region.?

The?two-day action-packed?event will welcome a host of top musical artists and DJs who are expected to grace the occasion with their electrifying performances.?

Some of the artists billed for the event include the organiser,?Frankie?Rhymz?as the headline?artiste,?Tinny, DJ?Azonto,?Patapaa,?Ayittey?Powers,?Nii?Funny,?Bukom?Banku?with?comedian?DKB and actor Don Little as MCs.?

Also,?some?top-notch?DJs such as DJ Lord Dash, DJ Pascal, DJ Lomo, DJ?Shati,?and a host of others will?exhibit?their talents and entertain fans at the event.?

The festival would?have?also?had?a luxurious car exhibition, a bikini car wash?and?a motorbike show as a side attraction?

Opportunity would be given to vendors to sell when they officially contact organi

zers at the?Oofroad?office at?Adade?Junction and Millennium City.?

Source:Ghana News Agency