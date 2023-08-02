

The Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man at Yorogo, a suburb of Bolga Central in the Upper East Region.

A news brief from the Police said preliminary Police report indicated that the suspect, Abotiyariba Aduko, stabbed the deceased, identified as Asobire Akuta, during a fight on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at about 1830 hours.

It said the deceased victim was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical authorities.

The brief said the suspect was currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.

Source:Ghana News Agency