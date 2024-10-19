Friends of Obuor support Asante-Akim South NPP campaign



Friends of Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, have donated two pick-ups, 2,000 T-shirts, and an undisclosed amount to the campaign team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante-Akim South Constituency.

They were handed over to the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and parliamentary candidate of the party, Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng after a massive walk from Bompata to Adomfe organised by the campaign team.

Thousands of party supporters who participated in the walk applauded Mr. Osei Kuffour who lost a keenly contested parliamentary primary to the incumbent, for demonstrating commitment to the overall interest of the party.

At a brief presentation ceremony, Mr. Osei Kuffour underscored the need for all members of the party to put their shoulders to the wheel as the party strived to secure a third term.

‘My love for the New Patriotic Party is unconditional and not predicated on whether I am the Parliamentary Candidate or not, it is pure and innate. I shall co

ntinue to contribute my widow’s mite and mobilise support from my friends to ensure the NPP continues to retain power both in the constituency and at the national level,’ he stated.

He said the NPP is the only party that brings hope to the people of Ghana through the many impactful social programmes and pro-poor policies like Free Senior High School.

The Managing Director of Ghana Post urged true sons and daughters of the party never to shy away from contributing to drive operations of the party and not rely on the headquarters alone in resourcing the party.

‘Together we can generate the financial muscle to fuel our campaigns nationwide. If every member and sympathiser of the party donates a cedi every day to support the party, we shall be raising millions for its operations’, he implored.

Source: Ghana News Agency