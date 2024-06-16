

Bamako: Burkina Faso Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo took part in the second anniversary celebration of the Mali Citizen Brigade on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The ceremony, held at the Bamako International Conference Center, brought together numerous officials, community leaders, and, most importantly, hundreds of young people involved in the organization.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the Malian Citizen Brigade was created in 2023 under the supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, responsible for civic education and civic building. The organization works to promote civic-mindedness, solidarity, and community engagement. In its two years of existence, it has multiplied its awareness-raising and civic education activities, helping to bring young people closer to the values of citizenship and patriotism.

As a special guest at the event, the head of the Burkinabe government welcomed a promising initiative, which he described as “a lasting instrument for changing the mentalit

y of Malian youth and society.” He conveyed the fraternal greetings of the Burkinabe people to Malian youth.

In his speech, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo recalled the historical and fraternal ties that unite the two countries. “We share a common history, values of courage and resilience, as well as a destiny linked by the quest for peace and true sovereignty,” he declared, before urging young people to remain the pillar of the dynamics of progress. He added: “What is a citizen without civic-mindedness, if not a threat to his own community? And what is a nation without patriots, if not a vulnerable land, without defense or destiny!”

Malian Prime Minister Major General Abdoulaye Maïga thanked his counterpart for his presence in Bamako, saying it had “enhanced the splendor of the ceremony” and was proof that the leaders of the AES Confederation want to make young people a pillar in building a strong and prosperous confederation.

Malian Minister Abdoul Kassim Ibrahim Fomba, in charge of Youth and Sports, se

nt a similar message to his Burkinabe counterpart, Roland Somda, a member of the delegation.

The ceremony was marked by the solemn oath of the members of the Citizen Brigade, committed to fully serving their community and convinced that their daily actions will contribute to building a stronger, more united and sovereign Sahel.