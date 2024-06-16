

Bamako: The Head of the Burkinabe Government was warmly received at the Koulouba Palace during a friendship visit to Mali. Accompanying the Prime Minister on this occasion were the Minister of State, Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance responsible for the Budget, the Minister of Sports, Youth and Employment, as well as the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Mali.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the Prime Minister conveyed fraternal greetings from Comrade Captain Ibrahim Traor©, President of Faso, to the President of the Transition of Mali. He expressed his honor at the discussions and praised the warm welcome extended to his delegation. “We received his wise advice and valuable guidance in order to continue the current momentum. He urged us to keep in mind the well-being of the population, with this youth in a prominent place, who are the spearhead of the fight waged in the confederate space in order to free ourselves and take charge of the destiny of the Sahel, while opening up happy prospects for our populations,” he declared at the end of the audience.





This summit meeting once again illustrates the excellence of fraternal relations between Mali and Burkina Faso, two nations linked by history, geography, and shared destiny.

