Gabon Sets the Stage for Leadership at UNESCO.



Paris: As Ms. Audrey Azoulay’s tenure as UNESCO Director-General approaches its conclusion in October 2025, UNESCO faces a pivotal moment: the opportunity to once again appoint an African leader. For more than 40 years, since the groundbreaking leadership of Amadou-Mahtar M’Bow, an African has not held this role. Today, Africa stands poised to lead UNESCO with a renewed vision, championing unity, cultural heritage, and sustainable development worldwide. Gabon’s Ambassador to the United States, Noel Nelson Messone, represents a strong and inspiring candidate for this role, bringing with him the experience, dedication, and global perspective needed to guide UNESCO into a new era.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 220th session of UNESCO’s Executive Board, composed of 58 Member States responsible for electing the Director-General, concluded on October 23, initiating momentum toward the upcoming election. Candidate hearings, scheduled for mid-April 2025, will serve as the next major milestone in the process. I

n this election, continuity with Ms. Azoulay’s strategic priorities has become a widespread expectation. Against this backdrop, Noël Nelson Messone’s candidacy shines, presenting a compelling choice well-suited to meet UNESCO’s comprehensive and contemporary mandate.

As the world faces unprecedented challenges, Gabon, with its longstanding culture of peace and dedication to international cooperation, resonates strongly with UNESCO’s mission. Africa looks to UNESCO as a partner in tackling critical issues, including education reform, environmental conservation, ocean management, and cultural preservation.

Through UNESCO, African countries can access resources to transform educational systems, train teachers to international standards, and empower youth for employment by leveraging the continent’s natural and cultural heritage. In vital areas such as data science, artificial intelligence, and media literacy, UNESCO’s support can be instrumental.

UNESCO’s advocacy for ocean preservation and biodiversity also

aligns with Africa’s growing leadership in environmental stewardship and the creative industries. By fostering collaboration, UNESCO can help African nations shape a sustainable and prosperous future, strengthening cooperation and amplifying emerging voices across the continent.

UNESCO’s history as a champion of peace, multilateralism, and inclusive dialogue has served the world for nearly 80 years. For Africa, UNESCO’s experience in multilateral diplomacy and consensus-building, supported by its global network, provides valuable resources to advance education, science, and culture on the continent.

To meet 21st-century realities, UNESCO must continue to evolve. A more agile organization can help Africa cultivate a new generation of engaged citizens who are conscious of environmental and cultural challenges. UNESCO should be a forum where every voice matters, whether from a small island state or a major power. In a fragmented world, UNESCO’s role as an impartial space for dialogue is more important than eve

r, particularly for restoring trust and fostering lasting peace across Africa.

Culture is a defining element of Africa’s identity, deserving increased recognition and protection. Through collaboration with UNESCO, African countries can better integrate culture into their development agendas, supporting the resilience of local and indigenous communities. UNESCO can also champion the restitution of African cultural heritage and the promotion of local traditions, celebrating Africa as the cradle of humanity.

Together, Africa and UNESCO can transform contemporary challenges into shared opportunities. By reinforcing its commitment to international cooperation, Africa can play a leading role in creating a more equitable and sustainable future, enhancing representation for Africans in global institutions, and advancing African leadership within UNESCO. Reimagining UNESCO’s future means embracing peace, cultural enrichment, and knowledge-sharing as tangible, universal goals. Africa needs UNESCO, and UNESCO needs Af

rica to realise this vision-guided by the legacy of Amadou-Mahtar M’Bow-to build a world where every nation can thrive.