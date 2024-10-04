Ghana, U.S. hold international peace and security talks



Officials from Ghana and the United States on Thursday discussed international peace and security and explored areas for further security collaboration at a joint event in Washington.

Dubbed the U.S.-Ghana Security Dialogue, the discussions were led by Mr Kurt Campbell, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ghana’s Minister of National Security.

A joint statement released by the two countries said the meeting also discussed measures to advance the strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability in coastal West Africa.

‘The U.S.-Ghanaian partnership recognises the importance of our shared values of democracy, prosperity, security, and respect for human rights to promote stability and sustainable development,’ the statement said.

‘The United States and Ghana expressed a desire to build on this foundational relationship in the coming months to prevent conflict and promote inclusive economic growth,’ it added.

The statement said both sides welcomed greater U.S.-Ghana security cooperation to

address the evolving regional violent extremist threats and affirmed the importance of integrating security efforts with broader activities to strengthen governance, development, and social cohesion in vulnerable areas.

Concerned about the potential for information manipulation as a transnational security threat, the United States and Ghana agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat misinformation and disinformation.

The United States also announced additional support to respond to the recent drought in Ghana, the statement added.

Source: Ghana News Agency