

Gichocho: Ongoing roadworks along the Gichocho-Ndumberi road are expected to enhance connectivity, drainage, and economic activity in the area, with tangible progress already visible.





According to Kenya News Agency, the project involves grading, murraming, and compaction of a previously untarmacked section, forming part of an infrastructure improvement plan aimed at boosting rural connectivity and improving road usability, especially during rainy seasons.





In addition to the road upgrade, the project includes the paving of drainage channels and the installation of culverts in areas prone to waterlogging. These enhancements are expected to improve the road’s durability and reduce long-term maintenance costs.





Speaking to KNA at the site, MP Machua Waithaka stated, “We are committed to building sustainable road infrastructure. This road has long hindered movement for both residents and traders. These works are just the beginning-we aim to ensure accessibility in every village, all year round.”





The Gichocho-Ndumberi Road serves over 2,000 daily users, including schoolchildren, farmers, boda boda riders, and small traders. The road links the Ndumberi, Ting’ang’a, and Riabai wards, facilitating access to local markets and health centres.





“We are compacting around 300 metres per day. By the end of next week, the most impassable sections will be accessible. It is fulfilling to be part of a project that makes a difference,” said Justin Sawe, a machine operator.





Local residents have expressed optimism about the project’s impact on daily life and the local economy. Mary Wambui, a vegetable vendor from Gichocho, noted, “During the rainy season, we used to carry our produce on our backs. Boda bodas couldn’t pass. Now, we can already feel the difference, even though it’s not finished.”





The roadworks, covering several kilometres, are expected to be completed in the next three weeks, weather permitting. Drainage and culvert installations are nearing completion, and the compaction phase is progressing well.





MP Waithaka highlighted that the Gichocho-Ndumberi Road is just one of many feeder roads scheduled for improvements during his current term. “Infrastructure is the foundation of growth. We will continue working with county engineers and the national government to improve every corner of Kiambu,” he said.





As work continues, the transformation of Gichocho-Ndumberi Road represents more than just physical infrastructure-it is a step toward improved mobility, increased trade, and a stronger sense of development for the residents of Kiambu.

