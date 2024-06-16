

Nairobi: Google has expanded access to audio overviews in NotebookLM in more than 50 languages, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that people across Africa are embracing to support them to study, teach, and learn. NotebookLM is an AI-powered learning assistant that helps users better understand complex information by grounding responses in their own materials, be they lecture notes, PDFs, research reports, and web content.





According to Kenya News Agency, NotebookLM features a dynamic voice capability that explains key ideas aloud like a podcast and transforms documents into engaging, podcast-style conversations. It is available in various languages, including widely spoken ones such as Swahili and Afrikaans, aiming to help more people across Africa and around the world engage with information in the way that suits them best, especially those who prefer to learn by listening.





In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the Head of B2C Marketing at Google Africa, Nanjala Misiko, highlighted that in Africa, where learning often happens across multiple languages, the update can make a real difference. ‘Whether it’s a student revising notes in Swahili or a teacher preparing summaries in Afrikaans, we’re excited to help more people access and understand information in a way that truly works for them,’ said Misiko.





He further noted that since language can still be a barrier across the continent, the generation of audio summaries in locally spoken African languages by NotebookLM will help bridge the gap. ‘Students preparing for exams, entrepreneurs reviewing research, or content creators scripting ideas can now listen to summaries in their own language, turning information into something more engaging and accessible,’ stated Misiko.





He mentioned that the AI tool enables users to ask questions, generate summaries, and listen to audio overviews once documents are uploaded. Misiko further observed that since the launch of the audio overviews late last year, feedback from learners and educators has been clear. ‘They love how it brings information to life, which has been enhanced by the April rollout of Gemini 2.5 Flash in NotebookLM, whose feature is now faster, smarter, and more natural sounding,’ added Misiko.





Google notes that a student in Dar es Salaam could upload English biology notes but choose to hear the overview in Swahili. Similarly, a teacher in Cape Town preparing materials for diverse classrooms can offer summaries in both English and Afrikaans.





In 2023, NotebookLM’s language was available in over 200 countries; however, the introduction of Gemini 2.5 Flash in April 2025 made the tool even more responsive and insightful. The company has plans to launch a multilingual audio overview that will be designed to help even more people access information in the way that works best for them.

