

Ndarugu: The Ndarugu Dairy Cooperative Society has received significant infrastructure advancements through the National Dairy Support Programme. The Principal Secretary of the State Department for Livestock Development, Jonathan Mueke, accompanied by Gatundu South Constituency Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe, handed over crucial dairy equipment to the cooperative. This equipment includes a 5,000-litre milk cooler, a pasteuriser, and a backup generator.





According to Kenya News Agency, the ceremony was attended by local leaders, Ministry officials, and hundreds of farmers who expressed optimism about the potential for increased income and improved market leverage. PS Mueke highlighted that this initiative is part of the government’s ongoing national rollout of milk cooling infrastructure under Phase II of the Dairy Value Chain Support Programme (DVCSP). Ndarugu Dairy Cooperative is one of 230 farmer cooperatives across Kenya benefiting from this initiative.





Jonathan Mueke noted that the provision of coolers is expected to boost rural economies and promote sustainable practices among the cooperatives, ultimately maximizing utility and profitability. The backup generator is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations, especially during power outages, a common challenge for smallholder farmers.





Kenya’s dairy industry is a productive sector, contributing 4 percent to the National GDP and supporting over 2 million livelihoods. The government’s investment in bulk milk coolers is designed to enhance milk aggregation, improve quality control, and expand market access for dairy farmers. Mueke assured that this is just the beginning and expressed commitment to assisting the cooperative in acquiring a packaging machine for value addition.





Local farmers, such as Margaret Njoki, expressed gratitude for the new equipment, stating that proper storage and cooling will enhance milk longevity and quality, thus increasing market value. During the first phase of the DVCSP (2017-2022), 350 milk coolers were distributed across 38 counties, significantly expanding cooperative capacity. Phase II aims to cover 40 counties, with coolers ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 litres in capacity.





The handover signifies a milestone in strengthening grassroots dairy cooperatives, advancing Kenya’s agricultural modernization agenda, and improving local farmers’ livelihoods through strategic infrastructure support.

