Government forces kill five men in Ekona

At least five men were summarily executed on Saturday June 24, 2023, by government forces in Ekona, Muyuka subdivision, South West region, CNA confirmed from videos and witnesses.

Houses were also set on fire.

“The guys were in a friend’s house, discussing and entertaining themselves. The military surrounded the house and shot them at close range. After k!lling them, some were b*tchered with axe,” a witness who visited the scene said.

CNA was able to review videos and pictures from the scene, confirming the authenticity.

“My neighbors son was among the victims,” another source added.

Videos show a man axed in his jaw while others had bullets ripped into their bodies.

No one has explained what provoked the killing. Surrounding residents have been helping to gather their corpses.

Earlier on June 21, a news blog handled by a separatist group announced that government forces were going to attack Ekona.

State sponsored Activists on their part shared pictures of the incident, insinuating that those killed were separatists who gathered to celebrate the birthday of a fighter popularly called Sagat.

