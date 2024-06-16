

Kapenguria: The West Pokot governor Simon Kachapin has launched a humanitarian relief food distribution to combat food insecurity caused by crop failure, climate change, floods, and landslides. Speaking during the launch at Fire station offices’ compound in Kapenguria town, governor Kachapin disclosed the launch of distribution of ten tonnes of fortified porridge flour for Early Childhood Development (ECDE) learners, 2350 chairs, 30 tables, and emergency maize and beans for affected wards of Suam, Lower Riwo, Tapach, and Chepareria.





According to Kenya News Agency, the governor said over 7400 children in 1194 ECDE centers across the county are set to benefit from fortified porridge, which aims to reduce malnutrition and improve outcomes. He emphasized that the distribution of food and equipment is a sustained effort, not just for one term, and called for emphasis on accountability and transparency during the distribution process to the beneficiaries.





Governor Kachapin disclosed that the County Government has strategies to support farmers affected by climate change, including starting irrigation projects to enable farming in arid regions of the county. He mentioned that relief food is also being provided to displaced persons, police reservists at border areas, and vulnerable families needing shelter improvements. His administration aims to fulfill campaign promises related to education, health, and infrastructure development and would soon distribute bursary funds and iron sheets to vulnerable families.





The county boss highlighted the importance of collaboration, good governance, and the completion of ongoing development projects across the county. In his remarks, West Pokot Deputy governor Robert Komolle reiterated the county government’s commitment to supporting early childhood education and addressing challenges faced by residents in arid and semi-arid parts of the county. He noted that the distribution of fortified porridge will help increase enrollment, improve transition and retention rates, and enhance nutrition for early childhood learners.





County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Education Rebecca Kide expressed gratitude for the distribution of fortified porridge flour, emphasizing its role in providing early childhood learners with essential nutrients for healthy growth. She thanked the governor for the initiative, noting the importance of strengthening the foundation of education for children’s future success. Kide also highlighted the significance of a good learning environment and praised the County Assembly members for their teamwork in education and development matters.





Nominated MCA Elijah Kaseuseu stated that the relief food and porridge flour distribution will support cognitive development among early education learners. He also appreciated the governor for improving employment conditions for ECDE teachers through better pay and promotion opportunities, acknowledging their vital role in child development.





Public Service Management, ICT, and Devolved Unit County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Martin Lotee announced that relief food would be distributed within two days to the worst affected wards.

