

Vihiga: Governor Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Otichillo turned the spotlight on the county’s young people, challenging them to be the driving force of a cleaner, more innovative future as they joined the rest of the world in marking International Youth Day themed ‘Youth Empowerment for Sustainability’.





According to Kenya News Agency, speaking during the International Youth Week celebrations at Chavakali High School, Dr. Otichillo declared that his administration’s vision was anchored on youth-led governance and entrepreneurship. ‘Our government is a reflection of the young and vibrant leaders in our communities,’ he said, urging the crowd to not only dream big but also take decisive steps toward transforming their economic fortunes.





The governor unveiled plans for a new governance structure tailored to address the unique needs of the youth. He encouraged them to register businesses, tap into emerging economic opportunities, and break away from the culture of dependency. ‘Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you; create them,’ he emphasized.





In a candid moment, Dr. Otichillo warned against the creeping threat of corruption among the younger generation, challenging them to uphold integrity and steer clear of the moral pitfalls that have plagued some in the older leadership. ‘It is your time to be different,’ he told the cheering audience.





Deputy Governor Hon. Wilberforce Kitiezo reinforced the call for active participation, urging youth to understand financial bills and engage meaningfully in governance. ‘Your voice matters,’ he said, stressing that informed youth were essential for accountable leadership.





Youth Affairs County Executive Committee Member Dr. Ruth Agesa celebrated ongoing county initiatives that have expanded opportunities for young people, pledging more programs to nurture their potential.





The celebration, marked by lively speeches, performances, and interactive sessions, ended with a unifying message that the future of Vihiga County will be shaped not in government offices alone, but in the ideas, ethics, and actions of its young citizens.

