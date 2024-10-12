Group donates 210 textbooks to schools in Akporkploe Electoral Area



Akporkploe Electoral Area Development Association (AEADA), an organisation that focuses on the area’s development needs, has donated 210 copies of textbooks worth GHS20,000.00 to four schools in the area.

The textbooks including Integrated Science, Mathematics, Social Studies and Computing for Junior High School were presented to Anoenu Basic School, Akporkploe Basic School and Agblekpui Basic School.

Other textbooks on Comprehensive Reading, Literacy, Creative Arts and Numeracy for Kindergarten, were presented to Detokorpe Basic School.

Mr Joshua Ezu, Vice President of AEADA, speaking at the presentation ceremony, said the Association recognised the critical role education plays in shaping individuals, communities and nations, thus, the need to address challenges faced by the schools in the area in accessing quality educational materials.

‘These textbooks will bridge the gap, fostering academic performance and excellence. The benefits of textbooks are enormous. They’ll promote student engagement and unde

rstanding, support teacher instructions and effectiveness, promote equal access to education, and enhance critical thinking and problem solving,’ he said.

Mr Ezu said AEADA was committed to improving education outcomes, increasing access to quality learning material resources and empowering teacher and pupils through award schemes (to be instituted later) and encouraged the community to join the Association in promoting education in the schools for empowered future leaders.

He appreciated the contribution by individuals, chiefs and communities in the electoral area in acquiring the textbooks and called on the pupils to utilise these textbooks to improve their academic performance while urging the teachers to continue to inspire the young minds with their valuable learning materials.

Rev Charles Elikplim Dorkenoo, Municipal Public Relations Officer of Ketu South Education Office, who represented the Municipal Education Director, expressed admiration saying, such self-help projects by individuals, groups and

communities were needed to contribute tremendously to education delivery in the municipality.

He called on others to support as there were many schools in the municipality suffering from acute furniture problems, inadequate classrooms among others.

He said with the burden on government to provide social amenities across the country, it was expedient for communities, businesses, groups and individuals to aid education delivery in the municipality.

Torgbui Ahiabli Agbetsikor II, Chief of Anoenu Klexorme who chaired the event, thanked AEADA for the gesture, saying it was a testament of their commitment to education in the electoral area.

He asked parents to get involved in educating their wards, noting that the best inheritance any parent could leave for his/her child was education.

Mr Mawutor Yao Agbenyo Kpetsigo, Assembly member for Akporkploe Electoral Area, Ketu South, was grateful to the Association for catering for the education needs in the area.

Some staff and pupils of the beneficiary schools who

spoke to the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude for the textbooks and expressed the hope that they would help change the academic fortunes of the schools.

Source: Ghana News Agency