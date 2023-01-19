H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue receives President of Gabon on his state visit to Equatorial Guinea

The Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security, H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue, received the Gabonese delegation led by Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of the Republic of Gabon, at Malabo International Airport.

The arrival of the Gabonese Head of State on Equatoguinean land is part of the bilateral cooperation that both countries maintain in various matters. These include the free movement of goods and people, the African continental free trade agreement and the regional export agreement for natural gas to Gabon, among others.

During his stay in Malabo, the African statesman will meet the President of the Republic, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, with whom they will address issues related to improving ties between Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Equatorial Guinea and Gabon promised to maintain peace in the dispute over the islands of Mbañe, Cocobich and Conga, as well as their territorial waters, in 2004, before the United Nations; a gesture that was described as a milestone between two leaders who wish to safeguard the lives of their peoples.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government