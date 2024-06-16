

Yaounde: In 2024, the World Health Organization declared unhealthy diets as the leading risk factor for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which claim the lives of at least 74,000 Cameroonians annually.

According to Cameroon News Agency, sugary drinks and unhealthy packaged foods are major contributors to this problem, containing high amounts of sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats that increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. These products appeal to young people and are widely consumed in urban areas. In a recent survey by the Reconciliation and Development Association, RADA, it revealed that 60% of urban dwellers eat unhealthy packaged foods daily. In comparison, 50% of Cameroonians consume more than three cans of sugary drinks per week.

To combat the rising tide of NCDs, the Reconciliation and Development Association is advocating for a tax increase on sugary drinks and unhealthy packaged foods. According to RADA’s President, Ferdinand Sonyuy, ‘We must address this problem as an urgent call

to action.’ RADA wants the government to increase the tax on sugary drinks and unhealthy packaged foods from 25% to at least 30% or 40%.

By increasing taxes, the government can discourage the consumption of these harmful products and encourage manufacturers to reformulate their products with healthier ingredients. This approach has been successful in other countries, and RADA believes it can make a significant impact in Cameroon.

Experts in health economics and public health agree that taxing sugary drinks and unhealthy foods can be an effective way to promote healthier choices. Professor Ndamsa Dickson, a development economist, recommends that these taxes be used to subsidize healthier food options, making them more accessible to the general population. Dr. Clarisse Mapa, a public health doctor, adds that if the tax is increased, manufacturers will be forced to reformulate their products or risk losing market shares.

RADA is urging Cameroonians to join the advocacy effort and demand action from their gove

rnment. Ferdinand Sonyuy believes that working together can promote healthier choices and reduce the burden of NCDs on the healthcare system. ‘By increasing taxes on sugary drinks and unhealthy foods, we can create a healthier future for ourselves and for generations to come,’ he said.