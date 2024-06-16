

Yaounde: The use of private bouncers in Cameroon, beyond their typical roles in nightclubs, has become a common practice in settling disputes and recovering debts, often leading to violent and unlawful actions. This practice has prompted the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, to issue a ban on such activities.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Minister Atanga Nji highlighted that employing bouncers as private militias or security forces is prohibited by the 1997 constitution of Cameroon. The misuse of these individuals in settling disputes and debt recoveries has raised concerns due to their association with violent and brutal behavior, which threatens public order.





In Cameroon, it has become a frequent occurrence for bouncers to evict individuals from their homes on behalf of landlords or during land disputes, sometimes using excessive force that could lead to injuries or fatalities. Minister Atanga Nji emphasized that the law explicitly forbids the creation and maintenance of private militias, and any debt recovery or eviction processes should be conducted legally, potentially involving law enforcement officials when necessary.





Regional Governors have been instructed to take decisive measures to eliminate this practice within their jurisdictions, as the minister aims to restore public order, ensure the safety of citizens, and uphold the rule of law.

