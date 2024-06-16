

Homa bay: Hundreds of participants drawn from across the country have arrived in Homa Bay town for the eagerly awaited Devolution Conference. Over 11,000 delegates have so far registered for the event which takes place at Homa Bay High School.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Governors (CoG), Mary Mwiti, stated that all the preparations were already in place. “Preparations are in top gear. We have registered over 11,000 delegates and we have issued them badges,” Mwiti said. She emphasized that they had put in place measures to ensure that the theme of the conference, ‘equity, inclusion and social justice’, was actualized. “We intend to achieve economic growth and close the economic divide in our counties through this conference,” Mwiti added.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo confirmed that President William Ruto will open the conference on Wednesday and assured the participants of adequate security during the conference. Dr Omollo noted that secu

rity had also been intensified in all the neighboring towns including Migori and Kisii towns. “There are guests who will be accommodated in neighboring towns, we assure them adequate security in those places too,” Dr Omollo said.

A number of organizations have set up exhibits to showcase their goods and services. Among the organizations are the Media Council of Kenya, Katiba Institute, the National Syndemic Diseases Council (NSDCC) and others.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and her Embu counterpart Cecilly Mbarire led a team of leaders in hosting a function dubbed Sigand Nyi Nam. ‘Sigand Nyi Nam’ in Dholuo means ‘daughters of the lake’ and is a forum that brings together women from the Luo community. The forum held at Governor’s Park in Homa Bay Town was attended by women from all four Luo Nyanza counties of Homa Bay, Siaya, Kisumu and Migori.

The women listened attentively to speeches from their leaders which centered on gender-based violence (GBV), teenage pregnancies and HIV and AIDS. Wanga challenged

all stakeholders to double efforts in the fight against gender-based violence. “Gender-based violence is a problem that we must eradicate; women must be at the forefront in the fight.” Wanga said. Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo added that campaigns against GBV will help in the prevention of HIV/AIDS. “GBV can lead to the spread of HIV and AIDS. Let us stand firm against it,” Dr Gogo said. Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo highlighted that teenage pregnancies are a menace which should be tackled by all means. She urged women to sensitize their children against engaging in sex to uplift education standards.