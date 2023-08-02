Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has challenged members of the 50th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to deploy their competences in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

Dambazau, also a former Minister of Interior, gave the charge at the 20th anniversary Reunion Gala Night of the NDA 50th Regular Course, on Saturday in Abuja.

He expressed joy with the course members, saying they came to the NDA when he was the Registrar and Secretary to the Armed Forces Selection Board that screened them in 1998.

The former army chief said he had been fortunate and privileged to witness firsthand the transformation that occurred from the first year of the officers to their final year and now as senior officers in the Nigerian armed forces.

“Your training at the Defence Academy was not just about theory but practical military leadership, friendships that would last a lifetime, and the personal discoveries that helped shape your character.

“From the first day you were admitted to the moment you passed out, your journey has been a testament to your dedication, resilience, and quest for excellence.

“Each of you holds a unique tale of growth, struggle, and triumph in the face of arduous tasking and adversity.

“The legacy you carry forward proves the power of sound military education, and I am truly honored to have played a part in your journey,” he said.

Dambazau said that integrity, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence were values that the armed forces cherished.

He urged them to ensure that their stories continue to inspire the next generation, by showing them that the path to success requires dedication and willingness to learn from both triumphs and setbacks.

“I encourage you to embrace your roles as mentors and guides to younger officers, particularly in this age where competent junior leadership is sorely needed to solve the internal security challenges we face as a nation.

“As you continue to excel in your endeavors, you must remember to carry the values instilled at the academy.

“You must remain connected, not just as course mates, but as a community bound by shared experiences and a common commitment to impact our nation and the world positively.

“Your experiences, insights, and practical wisdom remain invaluable assets that can help shape the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers.

“This task is a lifelong endeavor, and I urge you all to embrace it with the dedication of a professional military officer,” he added.

The President, 50th Regular Course Association, Col. Mukhtar Daruda, thanked Dambazau, immediate past Chief Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and other retired senior officers for their contributions that molded them into the class of officers that they had become.

Daruda said the military as an institution had invested so much in their training from cadets to where they are now, saying they would remain committed to the defence of Nigeria.

He said the reunion had afforded them the opportunity to reconnect and bond as well as remember their colleagues who had laid the ultimate price while defending the nation.

The Chairman, Organising Committee, Col. Abbas Umar, said that 144 out of the 191 cadets that were admitted for the course passed out in 2003, nine have died, and some have since left the service.

“At the moment, the course has 50 colonels and five Lieutenant Colonels, 30 Navy captains and two commanders in Nigerian Navy and 40 Group Captains and one Wing commander in Nigerian Air Force.

“This event has afforded us the opportunity to come together and celebrate as course mates after leaving the NDA 20 years ago.

“It is also a good avenue for us to remember our colleagues who fought and died while defending this nation,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the senior officers who taught the officers at the academy took turn to share experiences with regards to how some of the officers were handled as cadets.

Widows and family members of the deceased course mates were presented with tokens during the dinner. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria