The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has organised its first-ever cultural carnival in Akwa Ibom to promote national unity and its diverse cultures and traditions.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe, disclosed this on Saturday during the ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Vamp in Nsit Atai Local Government Area for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ stream II corps members.

Ekwe said that the reason behind the carnival was to promote the oneness of Nigeria and bring the corps members together.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the colourful cultural carnival display by various platoons showcased multiple ethnic groups

The coordinator said that the NYSC carnival coincided with the host community’s festival day, adding that it would avail the corp members an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the cultures of their host communities.

“NYSC scheme is a trailblazer in the promotion of the unity and integration of Nigeria and has been at the forefront of preserving our rich cultural heritage.

“Hence the introduction of the cultural carnival in the orientation course.

“Today’s event is also embellished with the Local Government Day Festival for the host communities to showcase their cultures.

“A clear understanding of the culture and traditions of the host communities where the corps members will be posted to serve is very important in ensuring a successful year.

“It is meant to remove prejudice, eliminate ignorance, and confirm at first hand the many similarities among Nigerians of all ethnic groups.

“My dear corps members, I wish to inform you that though our tradition may vary from one ethnic group to another, the operational norms and cultures are similar all over the state,” Ekwe said.

In her remarks, the Nsit Atai Local Government Council Chairman, Ms Emem Ibanga, commended NYSC for commencing the cultural carnival during the orientation course.

Ibanga said that the introduction of the cultural carnival for corps members would continue to promote national unity and integration among Nigerians from various ethnic backgrounds. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria