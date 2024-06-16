

Bobo dioulasso: The private Catholic school Sainte Trinit© de Gu©gu©r©, in partnership with the Gnaota Gouta association, celebrated academic excellence on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The school has achieved a 100% success rate in the Primary School Certificate (CEP) exam for the fifth consecutive year.





According to Burkina Information Agency, since the 2021 session, all candidates presented to the CEP by the Sainte Trinit© school have been admitted. For this year, the school presented 15 candidates, including six girls and nine boys, and all were admitted, maintaining a 100% success rate. To honor this achievement, the teaching staff and parents organized a day of excellence, with support from the Gnaota Gouta association, composed of residents from the commune of Gu©gu©r© in Bobo Dioulasso.





The association’s president, Mathias Dabir©, sponsored the event, and other residents of Dano contributed to the celebration. The ceremony, presided over by the secretary general of the Gu©gu©r© town hall, was attended by dignitaries including His Majesty T©onan 2, the parish priest of Libi©l©, the head of the basic education district (C.CEB), and members of the Gnaota Gouta association.





The event featured several speeches and a presentation of prizes to the winners. The top five finishers from each of the five classes were recognized and received school kits and supplies. An award was also given to the head teacher of the CM2 class. Bamati¨re Som©, president of the parents’ association, praised the generosity of Gnaota Gouta’s members.





Epiphane Dabir©, the director of Sainte Trinit©, highlighted the school’s developments since its inception in 1954. Despite challenges, he credited the Holy Trinity Parish of Libi©l©, the Diocese of Di©bougou, and the Gu©gu©r© Basic Education District for the remarkable results. He expressed gratitude to the day’s sponsor.





Father Wal¨ Som© Odilon, the parish priest, urged parents to be more involved in their children’s education and encouraged students to overcome obstacles to success. Mr. Dabir©, president of Gnaota Gouta, emphasized the spirit of unity, peace, and brotherhood in the event, commending the winners’ commitment and the teaching staff’s dedication.





Gaston Dabir©, representing the diocesan director of Catholic schools, and Rigobert Som©, C.CEB of Gu©gu©r©, acknowledged the resilience of the teaching team, describing the teaching profession as a vocation. Harouna Sanga, Secretary General of the Gu©gu©r© town hall, congratulated the students and praised the teachers for fostering social cohesion.





The day also featured testimonies from former students and a tree planting ceremony, marking the celebration of excellence at the bilingual Catholic school Sainte Trinit© de Gu©gu©r©.

