IOM East and Horn of Africa Drought Response – Situation Report (1-31 January 2023)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Following a historic fifth consecutive failed rainy season in the Greater Horn of Africa, more than 36 million people have been affected by the drought in the region, of which more than two million people have been forced to leave their homes in search of life-saving assistance. A recent Famine Review Committee report for Somalia stated: “… if funding, outreach, management and coverage in all sectors and in particular in health and WASH are not scaled up, famine is a strong possibility and not only in the April-June 2023 period but well beyond that.” In November 2022, IOM issued a regional drought appeal, targeting six million people with multisectoral assistance—IOM Ethiopia has since finalized an updated appeal, targeting an additional 100,000 people.

