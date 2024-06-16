JETOPTERA FETT FTC-250 Success

PARIS, June 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the occasion of Jetoptera’s debut at the Paris Air Show 2025, we are proud to announce the successful completion of the first test of the engine that will power the J-500, the 500-lb VTOL cargo unmanned aircraft system Jetoptera is developing in collaboration with Eanan Al Samma, for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market.

The First Engine To Test (FETT) was evaluated at the VAN DER LEE Turbo Systems facilities in Zaandam, The Netherlands. The 250 kW turbocompressor, that is the heart of the Fluidic Propulsive System , is a two-shaft engine using a free turbine that is mechanically coupled to a two-stage axial compressor designed to produce the appropriate flow rates and pressure ratios required by the FPS . “The FETT demonstrated a very smooth startup and operability when operated in a turbofan mode. The engine was instrumented in this configuration, to monitor pressure and temperature as well as thrust produced. The next step includes the performance mapping of the turbocompressor, followed by the integration with the FPS onto the J-500 airframe,” said Dr Andrei Evulet, CEO/CTO of Jetoptera, Inc.

The J-500 prototype is developed specifically for the UAE and MENA market and will be uniquely enabled by the FPS to perform unmanned cargo missions with VTOL and unmatched speed, low noise, and reliability thanks to the patented propulsion system. The modularity of the FTC-250 system allows its components to operate in turbojet, turbofan and FPS modes.

Jetoptera and Eanan Al Samma thank Parametric Solutions, Inc. and VAN DER LEE Turbo Systems for their critical support in the design and manufacturing of the unique FTC-250 architecture in record time.

