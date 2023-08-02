

Mr. John Mantse Akwetey, an aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Ningo-Prampram constituency, has outlined a seven-point agenda for constituents to spur him into victory.

Mr. Akwetey is among three hopefuls who have expressed interest in representing the party as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency for the 2024 general election.

The other two aspirants are Mrs. Patricia Narko Kumodji-Nartey, a consultant and paralegal, and Mr. Michael Tetteh Eku, the NPP constituency chairman, who doubles as the Ningo-Prampram District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, he said the agenda included the empowerment of electoral area coordinators and polling station executives through the establishment of dedicated offices in each electoral area.?

He said the officers would operate on designated days to actively engage with party members and listen to their concerns and contributions.

He state

d that as part of the agenda, they would place the electoral area coordinators and polling station executives at the heart of political campaign, as their dedication and grass-root efforts were invaluable, and together.

Mr. Akwetey added that he would launch a job profile database for the party’s delegates, dividing them into three key groups, namely job seekers, artisans, and student interns.

He explained that the job seekers would be assisted in their employment search, while the artisans would showcase and support skilled tradespeople, and internship opportunities would be provided for students to facilitate their educational career growth.

‘We plan to rebrand and reposition our political party by focusing on the issues that matter most to young people. We’ll also engage with them through social media, town hall meetings, and youth-led initiatives to ensure their voices are heard and valued in our party’s decision-making process,’ he said.

The parliamentary candidate hopeful said he would also launch t

he Needy Constituents Scholarship Fund, adding that it would empower deserving individuals within the constituency by providing scholarships and support for higher education and vocational training.

Mr. Akwetey added that if voted as the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ningo-Prampram, he would also introduce an inter-electoral area of fun games and cooking competitions to unite the community and strengthen the party’s purpose.?

He noted that he and his team would establish an award scheme to recognise and honour the dedicated, long-serving party members who had selflessly contributed to the growth of the party in the constituency.?

Mr. Akwetey, who is the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana TVET Service, hails from New Ningo and served as a polling station secretary and electoral area coordinator, respectively, from 2008 to 2011 and 2014 to 2017.

He also acted as the NPP’s Communications Director for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and served within the IT strongroom at the national headquarters of the

NPP for the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Mr. Akwetey also contested for the Greater Accra Region’s slot in 2021 as a Council of State member.

Source: Ghana News Agency