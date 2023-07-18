KAIPTC Governing Board holds 43rd meeting

The Governing Board of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has held its 43rd meeting to deliberate on the progress of the action plans of the Centre and to strategise for the future.

The meeting, held every trimester, affords the Board the opportunity to assess the performance of the Centre in keeping with its core mandate and strategic plans, review audited accounts, and discuss critical issues to improve the performance of the Centre.

Addressing the meeting on Tuesday, Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of KAIPTC noted that the Centre’s current five-year Strategic Plan would end in December 2023, and informed the Board that a process had been initiated to develop a new one.

He was confident that the draft strategic plan would be ready for approval before the next Governing Board Meeting.

The Commandant said the management had instituted measures to address performance gaps that were identified in the review of the current strategic plan to position the Centre to complete the blueprint on a high note.

The Governing Board is chaired by Ghana’s Minister of Defence. It includes the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, the Commandant, KAIPTC; the President of ECOWAS Commission, and the President of the AU Commission.

Other Members of the Board are the UN Resident Coordinator; the Director, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), University of Ghana; a representative of CDD-Ghana, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence.

Ambassadors of Development Partners including Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom on the Governing Board.

The KAIPTC Governing Board plays a critical role in ensuring effective and transparent corporate governance of the Centre.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of the Defence Staff chaired the meeting on behalf of Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul.

Source: Ghana News Agency