

Nairobi: Kenya Railways is making significant strides in transforming the nation’s economy by enhancing its railway services, encouraging businesses to shift their cargo transport to rail, which offers greater cost efficiency. Freight services have notably impacted the manufacturing and industrial sectors, reducing transport costs by 30 percent.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Managing Director of Kenya Railways, Philip Mainga, emphasized the corporation’s commitment to fostering regional economic growth by improving rail transport systems and services. Both the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) provide a cost-effective solution for industries, offering reliable and timely delivery regardless of weather conditions, thanks to fixed schedules and minimal road-related delays.

The construction of the SGR in 2017 marked a significant milestone for Kenya Railways, enhancing its role as a key enabler of economic growth. The Madaraka Freight service operates nine to ten SGR freight

trains daily, each carrying an average of 108 twenty-foot equivalent units, equivalent to approximately 1,000 containers.

The MGR has also shown remarkable improvements, moving over 1.029 million tonnes in the 2024-2025 financial year, surpassing previous achievements. Mainga attributes this success to the revitalized Nanyuki Meter Gauge Railway, whose monthly freight capacity surged from 40,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes post-refurbishment. This line plays a crucial role in distributing fuel, transporting approximately 600,000 litres in a single trip from Mombasa to Nanyuki.

Kenya Railways is further working on reconnecting and upgrading other branch lines, such as the coastal region’s Voi-Taveta line. This line, once rehabilitated, will connect Kenya’s rail system directly into northern Tanzania, unlocking new economic opportunities and improving logistics for Taita Taveta County. Discussions between local authorities and Kenya Railways are ongoing, with a focus on boosting regional trade and tourism.

over, the anticipated completion of the SGR extension to the Kenya-Uganda border at Malaba is expected later this year. This strategic link will enhance the volume of goods moved by rail across East Africa, reinforcing rail transport as a critical driver of economic growth and regional integration. Common commodities transported include fertilizers, bulk grain, steel, and containerized cargo, with vegetable oil being a recent addition.

Kenya Railways has also acquired internally-powered wagons for transporting refrigerated containers, facilitating the transport of perishable goods without external power sources. Currently, the corporation contributes to 3 percent of the country’s GDP, underscoring its vital role in Kenya’s economic landscape.