

Marsabit: Members of over one hundred groups in Marsabit County have a reason to smile after they received facilitation from the government, to enable them engage in income generating activities. Marsabit Woman Representative, Naomi Waqo, expressed concern that the problem of Gender Based Violence (GBV) and drug abuse, was still prevalent in the region despite concerted efforts to end it.





According to Kenya News Agency, Ms. Waqo presided over the presentation of the tools in all four constituencies of Moyale, Saku, Laisamis, and North Horr. She noted that the beneficiaries, who include needy men, women, youth, and People with Disabilities, were being equipped to earn a decent living. The tools, comprising 100 tents and 6,000 chairs that the beneficiaries would use to rent out for functions such as meetings, weddings, and celebrations, were donated through the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).





The legislator emphasized that empowering vulnerable groups in society is a priority of the Kenya Kwanza government, adding that the fight against poverty would be relentlessly addressed. She further mentioned that President Ruto’s administration is focused on creating job opportunities for the youth, with the climate worx programme expected to offer employment to 831 youths in Marsabit County alone.





Ms. Naomi, who is also the Majority National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip, pointed out that the number of job opportunities is not adequate as the demand among the youth is very high. She appealed to the government to consider increasing the number of available positions. ‘While we appreciate it that each of the 20 wards has been allocated about 36 slots, which I feel is on the lower side,’ she observed, adding that she would formally request the government to create more opportunities for those left out.





She advised the youth to protect themselves against drug abuse, particularly bhang reportedly smuggled from a neighboring country, as the government is working to address unemployment and idleness. The MP highlighted that certain sections of society remain attached to harmful and outlawed customs, including Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and wife beating, which must cease.





Ms. Waqo expressed concern that GBV remains rampant in the county, with cases of forced early marriages and teenage pregnancies being reported. She called for increased efforts from government agencies and partners to reverse these trends, noting that these issues tarnish the county’s reputation and hinder the youth’s future by involving them in drugs and substances.

