

Kiambu: Kiambu County Assembly has rolled out a fleet of 16 newly assembled ambulances, each equipped with a modern digital tracking system, to enhance emergency medical services across the County. The initiative, launched under the County’s Health Infrastructure Improvement programme, aims to cut response time and increase efficiency in handling emergencies, particularly in remote and densely populated areas.





According to Kenya News Agency, the ambulances were introduced during a handover ceremony at the County Headquarters, where Governor Kimani Wamatangi emphasized the County’s commitment to improving healthcare services. Governor Wamatangi stated, “The County is not just building a health system but a lifesaving network that combines technology, infrastructure, and trained personnel to serve the people better.”





The ambulances were assembled locally in Kenya as part of efforts to promote local manufacturing while reducing costs. Each unit is fully equipped with life-saving equipment, including oxygen tanks, trauma kits, and defibrillators, making them mobile mini-clinics capable of handling a wide range of emergencies.





County Executive Committee Member for Health, Dr. Elias Maina, highlighted the advantages of the new tracking technology, which allows real-time monitoring of ambulance locations, fuel usage, and response patterns. This technology facilitates quicker dispatch and improved coordination with nearby health facilities. Dr. Maina explained, “When a call for help comes in, the system automatically identifies the closest available ambulance and directs it to the scene. This smart system cuts down on response times and saves lives.”





Residents have welcomed the development, expressing that the deployment of additional ambulances will help alleviate pressure on overstretched medical services, especially in rural sub-counties. The Kiambu County Assembly has pledged continued support for health sector budget allocations, noting that the ambulance programme would be expanded to include regular training of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and maintenance of the fleet.





As the County grapples with rising road accidents and health emergencies, the modernised ambulance system is expected to bridge gaps in emergency response and contribute significantly to saving lives.

